Winnie Gertzke: Champion Off Ice Running in Heels, was among the entries in a previous edition of Theatre Skam’s annual Skampede outdoor theatre festival on the Victoria section of the Galloping Goose Trail. This year’s event happens July 13 to 15. Photo courtesy Theatre Skam

SKAMPEDE: Exercise meets performance art

Bring your bikes, walking shoes and appetite to Theatre Skam’s annual festival on the Goose trail

Felicia Santarossa

Monday Magazine contributor

Check out Canadian arts, and burn some calories with Theatre SKAM’s 10th annual SKAMpede performance festival.

Artists from Victoria to Toronto will showcase their new works July 14 and 15 on Vic West’s Harbour Road and along the Galloping Goose Trail. Up to 16 free theatre, dance and other short performance events are available in this engaging summer festival.

SKAMpede also features an ASL (sign language) show, as well as a Described Tour for those visually impaired. To attend these, advanced bookings are required.

How does the event work, you may ask? Cyclists, walkers, and other movers meet up and register at the Hub. Riders of all ages fuel up, add pizzazz to their ride and get set with a map. At various stages along the Trail, sit back and watch the handful of select shows picked from across Canada.

Some of this year’s artists include local SKAMpede veterans LaunchPad Theatre and the site-based theatre company The Only Animal from Gibsons, B.C. SKAMpede shows feature something for every family member – from quirky and sweet shows to more dark, introspective pieces.

While the shows happen on the Trail, the festivities don’t stop there. Theatre SKAM is also holding events solely at the Hub. The evening of the 13th features the Friday Night Feast. On the weekend itself, the Lekwungen Traditional Dancers host the opening ceremony Saturday at noon. A Happy Hour Silent Auction happens that evening from 5-7 p.m. (bidding begins at noon), and check out Theatre Skam’s 10th birthday party on Sunday starting at noon.

For more information, view skam.ca/skampede/.

