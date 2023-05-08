Nautical Disaster is one of the bands performing this year at SoberFest. ( Nautical Disaster/Facebook)

Nautical Disaster is one of the bands performing this year at SoberFest. ( Nautical Disaster/Facebook)

SoberFest returns to Langford for second year to celebrate sobriety

July event raises funds for long-term recovery beds

SoberFest returns to Greater Victoria for the second year, offering substance-free fun for a good cause.

After a successful 2022 event, SoberFest comes to Langford’s Starlight Stadium on July 22, hoping to make an even bigger impact.

Hosted by ReWired Recovery Foundation, a non-profit that offers support and recovery assistance to those experiencing addiction, SoberFest brings together local musicians, comedians and vendors to offer drug- and alcohol-free entertainment focused on celebrating sobriety.

Last year’s event raised over $230,000 for five people to participate in long-term addiction treatment.

This year’s lineup includes Mr. Esq, Details, King Benz, And Octiv 6, Mostly Motown, The Rainshadow Al Band, Nautical Disaster, Dan Duval and more.

Tickets for the event are $55 and sales go to funding long-term treatment beds.

For more information about SoberFest, visit soberfestvictoria.ca.

READ MORE: New festival coming to Langford sells out within days

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

FestivalLangfordWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New this week: Jonas Brothers, Muppets, Bennifer and ‘Air’

Just Posted

The Victoria International Airport and the Air Canada Foundation welcomed more than 50 individuals from the network community for Autism Aviation Day. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria International Airport increases accessibility with autism resource kit

The UVIC Seismic Design team’s build withstood the “shake table” better than any other Canadian university at the Earthquake Engineering Research Institute’s Seismic Design Competition in San Francisco. (Courtesy of UVic Seismic Design team)
VIDEO: UVic takes top Canadian spot at international seismic design competition

Nautical Disaster is one of the bands performing this year at SoberFest. ( Nautical Disaster/Facebook)
SoberFest returns to Langford for second year to celebrate sobriety

A large crowd participates in the 12th annual Hike for Hospice. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Hike for Hospice participants honour loved ones and raise money for Victoria Hospice

Pop-up banner image