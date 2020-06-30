Cineplex Inc., in this undated photo. (The Canadian Press)

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

B.C.’s two major theatre companies, Cineplex Inc. and Landmark Cinemas, are reopening some theatres in B.C. as the province enters Phase Three of its restart plan.

The Toronto-based movie theatre company, Cineplex, has made ticket purchases available online for a number of locations through the province, according to its website on Tuesday (June 30). Theatres which appear to be opening for viewings on Friday include locations in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Langley, Victoria and Burnaby.

Black Press Media has requested a list of each location set to reopen.

There will be some changes for movie goers, however, to ensure physical distancing. This includes a staggered seating reservation system and contactless ticket purchases. Guests will not be able to use cash, except for the purchase of a gift card and will have to have exact change.

Concession options will be limited, as well.

Guests are being asked to arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to the movie start time. While masks are not mandatory, they are being recommended and those who don’t have a mask will be supplied one at no extra cost.

Behind the scenes, the movie theatre company has confirmed that seats, handrails and children’s booster seats will be wiped down with industrial-grade cleaning products between each showtime, followed by a deep-clean of the entire auditorium and lobby each evening.

The reopenings come as Cineplex vows to sue U.K.-based chain Cineworld PLC for calling off a $2.8-billion takeover of the company. On Monday, Cineplex said the COVID-19 pandemic had a “material negative effect” on its operations and resulted in a $178.4-million loss in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Landmark Cinemas will also be reopening its doors Friday, with similar safety measures.

“We ask movie lovers join us in doing their part to protect members of their community, including our employees, by staying home if they are experiencing any symptoms,” a statement from the company reads.

There, classic movies will be screened such as Jurassic Park, Jaws, The Empire Strikes Back, Wonder Woman, and ET: The Extra-Terrestrial. Tickets will be $5 through the week and $2.99 on Tuesdays.

Landmark theatres screening movies include:

  • Campbell River
  • Courtenay
  • Cranbrook
  • Dawson Creek
  • Fort St. John
  • Kelowna, Grand 10
  • Nanaimo
  • New Westminster
  • Penticton
  • Port Alberni
  • Surrey, Guildford
  • West Kelowna, Encore
  • West Kelowna, Xtreme

– with files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusMovies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Alessia Cara wins a leading three Juno Awards at streaming ceremony

Just Posted

Victoria Harbour Ferry will continue, Ralmax now majority owner

Ralmax Group of Companies signs lease with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority on Monday

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Former Oak Bay police chief to return as deputy

Mark Fisher back after six years

CRD calls on provincial, federal governments to improve Greater Victoria public transit

‘We desperately need more dollars in our system,’ CRD director says

Sidney won’t ban new short-term vacation rentals

Council divided evenly 3-3 on plans to ban short-term rentals

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

He said the government is planning for a worst-case scenario and hoping for the best

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Body found at bus exchange in Nanaimo, RCMP investigating

Death not considered suspicious, but search of the area underway

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

‘No celebrations’: Indigenous communities, leaders share Canada Day frustrations

Canada Day comes this year as Indigenous Peoples absorb reports of confrontations between the police and Aboriginal people

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

New Coast Guard facility in the works for Port Renfrew

Multi-purpose centre will be co-managed by Pacheedaht First Nation to addresses TMX concerns

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Most Read