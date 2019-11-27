Sooke Community Choir members Melissa Curtis, left, Mike Kelley, Sue McLeod, and Willis Taylor rehearse for This Shining Light. The concert will be performed in both Sooke and Oak Bay. (Contributed Photo)

Sooke Community Choir brings warmth to winter

This Shining Night concert features a variety of seasonal music

Although you might shiver at the thought of cold days and dark nights, there’s much to enjoy about winter.

The Sooke Community Choir is bringing a little warmth to the hibernal time of year, with This Shining Night, featuring a variety of music about Christmas and winter.

“The concert is a stunning collection of beautiful and inspirational music that spans the ages from Mozart to the Pentatonix,” Bruce Ruddell, the choir’s artistic director, said.

The concert is based on James Agee’s poem Sure On This Shining Night.

“I just love that image of a shining night. The real focus of the evening is to celebrate winter and what that means,” Ruddell said.

“There is a real calm to the whole concert, and some very beautiful music.”

Ruddell said has chosen music that evokes feelings of love and peace, as well as just plain fun.

Musical styles will vary – from Barbra Streisand’s rendition of Jingle Bells, to Mozart’s requiem Lacrimosa, to the Pentatonix’s a cappella of the Coldest Winter.

And given the concert title, of course there will be a rendition of Sure On This Shining Night with arrangements by Morten Lauridsen.

The 60-singers in the Sooke Community Choir will be accompanied by pianist Kathy Russell.

Russell will also join up with guest saxophonist Jeff Poynter and cellist Silvina Samuel for a tango piece.

“This concert does have an arc to it from kind of fun stuffing moving into far more reflective stuff. There’s some really fun pieces in it,” Ruddell said.

This Shining Night is presented at Sooke Community Hall on Dec. 6, 7 and 8, and Oak Bay United Church on Dec. 14. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., except for Dec. 8 when the curtain rises at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and available at Sooke Brewing Company, South Shore Gallery, Ivy’s Books, at the door, or online at eventbrite.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Caroling in Cadboro Bay Village helps fund music at Mount Doug Secondary

Just Posted

Esquimalt approves 10-storey development with ground floor health clinic

The project at 899 Esquimalt Rd. received mixed opinions from local residents

New downtown Victoria hotel slated to replace two heritage buildings

A development on Yates, Broad and Johnson Streets is going to a public hearing

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Rickter Scale: Another dip in the bottomless pit

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Victoria man behind the car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

VIDEO: Flames try to focus on hockey as Brind’Amour confirms coach hit players

Hurricanes head coach spent four seasons behind Carolina’s bench with Bill Peters

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

RCMP seek assistance in search for missing Vancouver Island man

The Comox Valley RCMP are requesting assistance from the public to locate… Continue reading

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

Man charged after assault leaves Abbotsford senior, 85, with broken teeth, facial cuts

Victim suffers broken teeth and facial cuts after attack on Sunday morning

Sooke Community Choir brings warmth to winter

This Shining Night concert features a variety of seasonal music

Dog dead in Kamloops hit and run

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Most Read