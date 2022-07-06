Sooke Fine Arts Show returns to in-person exhibition after two-year hiatus

The Sooke Fine Arts Show runs from July 22 to Aug. 1 at SEAPARC Leisure Complex, with a special Purchasers’ Preview Night event on July 21. (Contributed - SFAS)

That staple of summer showcasing creative talents from throughout the region and beyond is back, up close and personal again.

After two years of online-only participation, the Sooke Fine Arts Show returns to in-person participation from July 22 to Aug. 1.

In its 36th year, the Sooke Fine Arts Show highlights the artistic efforts of more than 280 participants from Vancouver Island and B.C.’s coastal islands.

The arena at SEAPARC Leisure Complex will undergo its annual transformation into a 17,000-square-foot gallery displaying more than 370 pieces of original West Coast art.

Exhibits feature a wide range of categories, including painting, sculpture, photography, fibre, ceramics and hand-crafted jewellery. Visitors can buy items from the juried show or at a gallery gift shop that displays smaller items, and several artists will take home awards totalling more than $12,000 for their creativity and skill.

This celebration of art incorporates live music, artist demonstrations, lectures, and activities for all ages, Terrie Moore, executive director of the Sooke Fine Art Show, said in a media release. There are two tea and scone afternoons for seniors, and a day for children and youth.

“After two years of being online, putting together a live show is exciting for everyone involved,” Moore said. “We can’t wait to open the gallery for viewers to see in person this year’s exceptional artworks. There are provocative pieces, a lot of social commentary, and many three-dimensional artworks, even some interactive art pieces.”

Moore expressed gratitude to the more than 300 volunteers who have been busy creating the gallery in the arena.

“Everything they do, from helping construct and light the gallery, hanging and placing the artworks, greeting guests, and running the activities reflects the character of the community that inspired the first Sooke Fine Art Show in 1986.”

The show gets underway on July 21 with Purchasers’ Preview Night, an exclusive ticketed event that allows seasoned and new art collectors and purchasers first access to view and buy their favourite works, with Broke and Blue providing live music.

Tickets to the Purchasers’ Preview Night, which cost $45, include beverages and assorted hors d’oeuvres by 4 Beaches Catering, and are available at sookefinearts.com.

Adult day admission to the Sooke Fine Arts Show costs $15, while seniors 65 and older pay $10. A $30 show pass is available, and admission is free for children and youth under 17.



