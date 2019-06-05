Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes summer with two concerts this month. (Pixabay)

Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes summer with two concerts

Classical musical events planned for Sooke and Metchosin

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra has summer on its mind.

The orchestra, under the direction of music director Yariv Aloni, presents Winds of Summer – a diverse musical offering to welcome summer.

Winds of Summer brings together Mendelssohn’s Overture, The Hebrides, Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for four wind soloists, and Schubert’s Symphony No 4.

Two performances are scheduled: Saturday, June 15, 7:30 p.m. at Sooke Community Hall, in Sooke and Sunday, June 16, 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary of the Incarnation Church, 4125 Metchosin Rd., in Metchosin.

Felix Mendelssohn’s The Hebrides (Fingal’s Cave) was inspired by the composer’s excursion in 1829 to the Scottish Hebrides islands, famous for basalt sea caves.

The work includes musical themes that suggest the stunning beauty of sea caves, feelings of the area’s remoteness, solitude and the power of crashing waves.

ALSO READ: Orchestra celebrates 20th anniversary

The Sinfonia Concertante K 297b will showcase the musical skills of four soloists: Jacquelin Kereluk, oboe; Don Mayer, clarinet; George Kereluk, bassoon; and David Watson, horn.

Franz Schubert completed his Symphony No.4 in 1816, when he was 19 years old. However, it was not publicly performed until 1849, many years after his death in 1828.

The work is called the Tragic Symphony, possibly because the first movement delivers a spirit of sorrow and resignation. This tragic theme is not maintained however, in later movements which include more animated and entrancing melodies.

Tickets are for $20 seniors and $25 adults, and can be purchased online at SookePhil.ca, at the door or at the following locations: in Sooke at the Little Vienna Bakery, Shoppers Drug Mart and South Shore Gallery and in Westshore at the Royal Bay Bakery and Shoppers Drug Mart in Westshore Town Center.

The SPO offers free concert admission to youth and children under 18.

For more information about the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra, please go online to www.sookephil.ca. Or telephone 250-419-3569.


