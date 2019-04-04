Speak and ye will be painted: poets, artists teaming up at Coast Collective

April is National Poetry Month and to celebrate, the Coast Collective Art Centre is hosting a multimedia event at their gallery in Colwood.

The April 6 poetry reading/art exhibit opening (1 to 3 p.m.) is part of In Conversation III: Poets Write, Artists Respond. The exhibition is the result of a joint project between poets around the Capital Region and artists who used the poetry as their muse. The reception will see the artists and poets gathered together, with readings of selected poems happening to help set the tone for the event.

READ ALSO: Victoria Eco Fashion Week to highlight eco-conscious designers

The co-operative project began with a call to local poets to submit up to four poems each. These poems were then sent out to members of Coast Collective, as well as to other artists who had expressed an interest in participating. More than 30 artists chose poems that were meaningful to them, which they felt they could interpret in their chosen medium, be that two-dimensional or 3-D.

Visitors to the gallery will find the poems and their respective artwork displayed side-by-side. As well, poems not selected by an artist will be posted to allow visitors to interpret them for themselves, making it an exciting interactive art display.

The exhibition opens April 3 and runs to April 14 at the Coast Collective Art Centre, 103-318 Wale Rd. in the Holiday Inn Express and Suites building. Visit coastcollective.ca for more information or call 250-391-5522. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



editor@mondaymag.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter