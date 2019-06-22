Speaking out: Pride in the Word a major part of Pride Week

Billeh Nickerson returns to host an all-new group of writers for popular literary event

2019 Pride in the Word participants include (clockwise from top left) Ahmad Danny Ramadan, Ali Blythe, jaye Simpson and Robin Stevenson. (Lahl SarDyke not pictured). The annual Pride Week literary event happens July 6 at the Ambrosia Conference Centre.

The Victoria Pride Society presents the annual Pride in the Word literary celebration on Saturday, July 6.

It’s one of Canada’s largest Pride festival literary events and every year showcases some of the proudest and most talented writers from Victoria and across the country.

This year’s lineup includes award-winning children’s and young adult author and four-time B.C. Book Prize nominee Robin Stevenson. Her first non-fiction book, Pride: Celebrating Diversity & Community, was celebrated on many fronts and nominated for various awards.

Also on hand will be Victoria poet Ali Blythe, Two Spirit trans poet Jaye Simpson, Syrian-Canadian novelist Ahmad Danny Ramadan and regular sinisterwisdom.org lesbian literary and arts journal contributor Lahl sarDyke. Billeh Nickerson returns as host of the event.

This all-ages gathering gets underway at 7 p.m. July 6 at the Ambrosia Conference Centre, 638 Fisgard St. Tickets are $15, available online at eventbrite.ca or at the door if available.

