Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse illustrator shares his secrets at Comic Con in Sidney

Van Isle Comic Con runs Sunday, June 9 - admission by donation

Nick Kondo, a senior animator for Sony ImageWorks takes the stage at Van Isle Comic Con Sunday in Sidney.

Kondo will share inside secrets about the animation process for the ground-breaking film “Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse” that took home the Oscar for best animated feature film at the 2018 Academy Awards. The film made headlines and was highly praised for its original style that has been compared to bringing a comic book to life on the big screen. His presentation is June 9 at 2:15 p.m. in the Charlie White Theatre at the Mary Winspear Centre.

RELATED: Comic Con announces winning artist in $500 ViGuy competition

This year’s show includes panels with American actors Blake Foster and Michael Copon who both appeared in the hit TV series Power Rangers. The franchise is still going strong today and garners a cult following. Foster was the youngest actor ever to be cast as a Power Ranger while Copon went on to roles in One Tree Hill, Scorpion King and others. He is currently working on Dystopia and new sci-fi TV series.

RELATED: Comic Con swings into town June 9

The doors open at Van Isle Con at 10 a.m. Entry is by donation with access to more than 75 different exhibitors and attractions, game tournaments where there are cash prizes to be won as well as the glory of superiority, four exciting panels where you can learn from the professionals, and one of the largest cosplay contests on the Island.

For more information visit www.vanislecomiccon.com.


