St. Luke’s Players are performing Night Watch, evenings at 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 10 to 13, and Oct. 17 to 20, with matinees at 2 p.m. on Oct. 13, 14, 20 and 21. Tickets are $16. Submitted

St Luke’s Players start 70th season with Night Watch mystery thriller

Elaine Wheeler sees dead people in the window of another house, but no one believes her.

Not even her husband, a psychiatrist and her best friend.

Such is Wheeler’s dilemma in Night Watch, the first play of the St. Luke’s Players 70th season.

The mystery culminates with a chilling climax. Night Watch is written by Lucille Fletcher, directed by Janine Longy and Neville Owen, and runs evenings at 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 10 to 13, and Oct. 17 to 20, with matinees at 2 p.m. on Oct. 13, 14, 20 and 21. Tickets are $16.

For more information visit St. Luke’s Player’s website at stlukesplayers.org or call 250-884-5484. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.ca or at The Papery, 669 Fort Street.

St. Luke’s Players perform at 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd.

reporter@saanichnews.com

