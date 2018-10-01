St Luke’s Players start 70th season with Night Watch mystery thriller

Elaine Wheeler sees dead people in the window of another house, but no one believes her.

Not even her husband, a psychiatrist and her best friend.

Such is Wheeler’s dilemma in Night Watch, the first play of the St. Luke’s Players 70th season.

Related: St. Luke’s production stands the test of time

The mystery culminates with a chilling climax. Night Watch is written by Lucille Fletcher, directed by Janine Longy and Neville Owen, and runs evenings at 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 10 to 13, and Oct. 17 to 20, with matinees at 2 p.m. on Oct. 13, 14, 20 and 21. Tickets are $16.

For more information visit St. Luke’s Player’s website at stlukesplayers.org or call 250-884-5484. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.ca or at The Papery, 669 Fort Street.

St. Luke’s Players perform at 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd.

reporter@saanichnews.com