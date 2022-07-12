Beacon Brewing will be hosting its eighth Beacon Comedy Night Thur. July 14

Elyott Ryan performs in front of a packed house at Beacon Comedy Night. (Darren Millar/contributed to Peninsula News Review)

Stand-up comedy is making a comeback in Sidney.

Darren Millar and Elyott Ryan partnered with Beacon Brewing to produce the first Beacon Comedy Night back in December.

The live shows continued once a month thereafter with five of the seven so far selling out completely.

And it’s not too hard to see why the shows have been so successful.

They’re pairing craft beer with high-calibre local comics and providing a place for residents to relax and enjoy a night out.

But more importantly, Beacon Comedy Night is fostering a community in Sidney.

“It’s definitely a community,” said Millar. “We try to pump each other’s tires up.”

Giving up-and-coming comics a chance to peform full routines instead of the standard three-minute open mic format is crucial in their development, according to Millar.

“Having a space to get comics in front of a mic in a professional environment is important.”

Millar nor Ryan are really sure how long the live comedy shows will continue running in the future.

“Sometimes they last two shows. Sometimes they last two years,” Millar said.

But for now the duo is back at it again with their eighth show set for July 14. The lineup is solid — it features Bobby Warrener, Alistair Ogden, Andrew Mack, Elyott Ryan and Bob Warwick.

Doors open at 8:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased at universe.com by searching Beacon Comedy Night under events.



