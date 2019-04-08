Star-studded fundraiser aims to help secure Hermann’s Jazz Club for five more years

David Vest, Nick LaRiviere, Edie Daponte and others perform Wednesday in aid of Jazz on View Society

With the clock ticking on the deadline for the Jazz on View Society to raise enough funds to take over Hermann’s Jazz Club, a star-studded fundraiser show is primed to take to the stage on Wednesday night (April 10).

Led by boogie-woogie pianist extraordinaire David Vest, a five-time winner of the Best Piano Player award at Canada’s Maple Blues Awards; well-travelled Victoria trombonist Nick LaRiviere, the HiFi Trio and other top city jazz and blues musicians, Let’s Take it Over the Top aims to bring the society closer to the $75,000 it needs to have in place by April 15.

Jazz on View is looking to secure a five-year lease on Hermann’s Jazz Club and is said to be more than halfway toward the goal that allow it to assume the financial responsibilities of the club and keep its doors open.

A GoFundMe campaign, combined with other donations, brought in $43,000 in two weeks and the society is appealing to music lovers across the city and beyond to help them with the final push.

Other performers on tap for this week’s show include drummer Kelby MacNayr, trumpeter/pianist Tom Vickery, pianist Pablo Cardenas, singers Edie DaPonte and Shanna Dance. Each act will perform for 20-25 minutes, giving audience members a variety of musical entertainment.

In the first two weeks of its campaign, the society raised $43,000 through a GoFundMe campaign and other public donations. As an incentive, Jazz on View has created a patrons’ program where significant contributors receive such perks as free admission to shows, public recognition and an invite to an exclusive patrons’ party.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $45 and reservations are already closed. Rush tickets (cash only) will be sold at the door for the remaining spaces. Doors open at 5 p.m., so arrive early to avoid disappointment. For information on the patron’s program, click on this link and for all other details about the concert or donating to the society, visit jazzonview.com.


Most Read