Stars on Ice adds figure skating champions to lineup

The show is scheduled to take place on May 12 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

The 2018 Olympic bronze medallist pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford are among a star-studded lineup of skaters coming to Victoria in May for the next Stars on Ice tour. (Photo by Julie Larochelle Briere)

Combining the thrill of the Olympics with the pageantry of Broadway, the world’s premier figure skating show will be tentatively coming to Victoria on May 12, with the 2020 Stars on Ice tour.

The show, taking place at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, features a number of competitors from the upcoming World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, along with special guest skater — two-time World Champion, Olympic bronze medalist and four-time reigning United States champion — Nathan Chen.

Chen joins a group that includes many of the top names from the Worlds including two-time Canadian champion Nam Nguyen, along with 2020 Canadian dance champions and eight-time Canadian national medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirer. Stars on Ice has also announced the return of two-time Olympic silver medalist, two-time world champion and two-time Russian champion — Evgenia Medvedeva; and Olympic gold, silver and bronze medalists, two-time world champions, and seven-time Canadian pair champions — Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford. This will be Duhamel’s first time back on the ice since giving birth last October.

These wold-class skaters join a star-studded cast that includes four-time World champion and four-time Canadian champion Kurt Browning; two-time Olympic silver medalist, three-time world champion and seven-time Canadian champion Elvis Stojko; Olympic gold and silver medalist, three-time world champion and 10-time Canadian champion Patrick Chan; Olympic gold, silver and bronze medalists, two-time World champions and six-time United States dance champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White; Olympic gold, silver and bronze medalist, 2018 world gold medalist and three-time Canadian champion Kaetlyn Osmond; three-time Canadian dance champions, three-time world medalists and 2018 Olympians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje.

Tickets to Stars on Ice start at $27.50 and are now on sale — with special on-ice seating available — and can be purchased at starsonice.ca, selectyourtickets.com or by phone at 250-220-7777. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.



