Stars On Ice tour cancelled for the first time in 34 years due to pandemic

The show was supposed to hit the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on May 12

The 2018 Olympic bronze medallist pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford were among a star-studded lineup of skaters supposed to be coming to Victoria in May for the next Stars on Ice tour, which had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. (Photo by Julie Larochelle Briere)

Adding to the list of cancelled events, the 2020 Stars on Ice Tour — which was supposed to be coming to Victoria in May — has been scrapped due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the first time in our 34-year history that we have cancelled a single performance, much less an entire tour,” said Byron Allen, producer of the show, in a statement.

The tour had panned on hitting 14 cities in North America from April 24 to May 17, with a show in Victoria on May 12 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

Everyone who purchased a ticket will be given a full refund. Tickets that were purchased online or over the phone from official ticket agencies will be automatically refunded. People who purchased their tickets in-person are directed to contact their point of purchase to receive their refund. Additionally, all Stars on Ice meet and greet passes purchased for the tour will be refunded to the original payment method.



