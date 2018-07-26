Eric Church headlines the Sunday night show at this year’s Sunfest country music festival, held over the B.C. Day long weekend in August. ericchurch.com

Sunfesters singing with the Church Choir

Country superstar Eric Church among headliners for ninth annual festival in the Cowichan Valley

The excitement over having country music superstar Eric Church performing at 2018 Sunfest was so big that the promoters of this huge festival at Laketown Ranch in Youbou announced the news in the middle of the 2017 event, just before Brett Kissell took the stage.

Well, 2018 is here and the man whose fan club is known as the Church Choir is making his way west to headline the final night’s concert Sunday, Aug. 5.

Church joins Dustin Lynch (Saturday night), Dallas Smith (Friday), George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett (both Thursday) as some of the biggest names appearing at this year’s ninth annual Sunfest. But as veterans of this four-day showcase of country music can attest, there’s always up-and-comers or under-the-radar artists who hit it out of the park and impress with their live shows.

Many choose to camp on site and stick around for the whole weekend, but you can easily stay off property and make your way in to the site each day. Tickets are available for individual days or for the full festival. Visit sunfestconcerts.com for more information or to buy tickets.

– Monday Magazine staff

Previous story
Perfect folk pairings on stage for double bill in Victoria

Just Posted

Viral video from Saanich shows two private security wrestling down a man at Uptown

Saanich Police

YMCA-YWCA eyes the future after selling downtown Victoria property

The Y to lease existing space for up to seven years while looking for new downtown home

Sexual assault charges laid against Victoria care worker

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Saanich faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation

Future of Esquimalt Legion finally clear

New developer steps in to ensure initial proposal comes to fruition

Nick LaRiviere shows going on as scheduled at Hermann’s

Trombonist leads his high-energy, seven-piece band for two shows this weekend

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels

Construction of new passenger ships open to local, provincial and national shipyards

GoFundMe started for father of 7-year-old girl killed in B.C.

Aaliyah Rosa was found deceased in a Langley rental suite on July 22

Homophobic flyers left at 3 B.C. businesses

PFLAG representative John Federici warning owners to keep an eye out for unwanted material

Vancouver Island Gorging Dragons win multiple medals at dragon boating world championships

International Dragon Boat Federation’s Club Crew World Championships were in Hungary, July 16-22

B.C. government workers earn 7.5% more than private sector: report

Fraser Institute also says government workers were absent for personal reasons 49% more often

B.C. woman cheers record $400,000 Keno win

It’s the largest Keno prize ever won at a retail location

Dog returns nearly 80 lost balls to softball teams

South Cariboo resident, Whisper, really has a thing for softballs

Convicted Bountiful polygamists unrepentant: court documents

Two Mormon fundamentalists told probation officers they feel no remorse for multiple marriages

Most Read