Sunfesters singing with the Church Choir

The excitement over having country music superstar Eric Church performing at 2018 Sunfest was so big that the promoters of this huge festival at Laketown Ranch in Youbou announced the news in the middle of the 2017 event, just before Brett Kissell took the stage.

Well, 2018 is here and the man whose fan club is known as the Church Choir is making his way west to headline the final night’s concert Sunday, Aug. 5.

Church joins Dustin Lynch (Saturday night), Dallas Smith (Friday), George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett (both Thursday) as some of the biggest names appearing at this year’s ninth annual Sunfest. But as veterans of this four-day showcase of country music can attest, there’s always up-and-comers or under-the-radar artists who hit it out of the park and impress with their live shows.

Many choose to camp on site and stick around for the whole weekend, but you can easily stay off property and make your way in to the site each day. Tickets are available for individual days or for the full festival. Visit sunfestconcerts.com for more information or to buy tickets.

– Monday Magazine staff