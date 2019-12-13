Talking about tubas! Annual concert attracts hundreds to Market Square

The 2019 edition of Tuba Christmas concert and fundraiser goes this Saturday in the square

The annual Tuba Christmas concert, happening this year on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. in Market Square, gathers tuba, euphonium baritone and sousaphone players from around the region – out-of-towners even show up to play most years – for two hours of song, camaraderie and holiday merry-making.

With renovations that have happened in recent times at Market Square, the venue is well set up to host this popular spectator event, but you’ll still want to get there early to assure yourself a good vantage point.

While the event is free to attend, it is also a fundraiser for a local charitable fund. Watch for places to donate on site. You can follow the action and the leadup on the Tuba Christmas Victoria Facebook page.

Tuba Christmas is a worldwide musical movement celebrating this family of instruments and hosting concerts for charity and fun, performed by those who play, teach and compose music for tuba and its relatives.

