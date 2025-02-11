Taylor Swift cost $900K to police, Vancouver chief says benefits worth it

Destination Vancouver estimated Swift would bring an estimated economic impact of $157M

Vancouver’s police chief says it cost $943,000 to police the three Taylor Swift concerts in the city, but that was much surpassed by the economic impact of her visit.

The singer finished her record-breaking 149-show Eras Tour in Vancouver with three shows on Dec. 6, 7 and 8 at BC Place.

Chief Const. Adam Palmer says in a video posted to social media that $473,000 of the policing costs were paid by the venue, while $470,000 was paid by the department.

But Palmer says it’s important to put the numbers into context, noting that Swift played to sold-out stadiums of 60,000 fans all three nights.

Tourism organization Destination Vancouver had estimated that Swift would bring an estimated economic impact of $157 million to the city over those three days.

Palmer says the cost of holding such a major event like the Swift concerts is significant, but so is the economic impact for the city.