William Dolan has won a SOCAN award for his songwriting skills. (Kendra Wong/News staff)

Teen Langford songwriter earns national award

Bright future on the horizon for Brooks Westshore student

Remember the name William Dolan. You you may be hearing it a lot in the future.

The 13-year-old Langford resident recently garnered a prestigious SOCAN Foundation Award for Young Canadian Songwriters plus a cool five grand for Cadillac, a song about equality and diversity that he released this summer.

“I’ve always been into music and dancing,” Dolan said. “But winning the award was kind of surreal. I felt like I was floating for a second.”

Dolan plans to release a second song by the end of the year, with production handled by Roy Hamilton, who worked with Dolan on Cadillac. Hamilton has also worked with Britney Spears and Michael Jackson, R. Kelly and Nsync. “This song is a little lighter than Cadillac, said Dolan, who includes Jackson and Justin Timberlake as major influences. “It’s about peer pressure and being independent.” Growing up as the child of a black mother and Caucasian father has shaped values that are reflected in his music, and especially his lyrics.

A student at Brooks Westshore school, Dolan enjoys all subjects, especially science and social studies. When he’s not involved in schoolwork or pursuing his musical dreams, mountain biking and family time top his list of favourite pursuits. “I like just hanging out with my sister and my parents,” he added. “Family’s most important.”

His mother, Suzanne Dolan said the family is pleased and proud of the passion William brings to writing positive songs. “We were over the moon when we heard about the SOCAN award,” she said. “Who knows, maybe the Junos are in his future.”

Although Dolan used to devote a lot of time to soccer, gymnastics, football, cricket and basketball, he has cut back on that to concentrate more on his music. “Music that gets people dancing has a really strong appeal,” he said, adding that he also plays piano. He performed at Youth Day in Toronto this summer, and is scheduled to share his talents at the Black Owned Business Aqwards in November at the Marriott Hotel. In the meantime, he encourages people to check out him out at williamdolanofficial.com.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver pianists make Sidney debut with four-hand repertoire
Next story
Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Just Posted

B.C. scientist gives life to panicked wild whales

Paul Cottrell is one the world’s leading experts on rescuing whales

Province to help tent city and keep neighbourhood safe: Langford mayor

Province shares a plan for more modular housing for short-term stays

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps ‘100 per cent agrees’ with OPCC’s findings on ex-police chief investigation

Police board co-chair doesn’t want to see mayors in that position again

1994 singled out for defining moments in B.C. sports history

Victoria hosted the Commonwealth Games, Vancouver Canucks went to the Stanley Cup final and the BC Lions won the Grey Cup

$1,000 raised to replace Victoria teen’s stolen tricycle

Teen uses the customized trike as her main mode of transportation

VIDEO: Oak Bay first responders to face off against students in charity hockey game

2nd Annual Cops for Cancer McLean Hockey Game comes to Oak Bay Rec Sept. 27

Coffee, spouse, paycheque? What would you give up for your smartphone?

B.C. residents say they’d give up a lot, according to a BC Hydro report

Deported man is suspect in deadly California beatings

A man who was deported from the United States six times was expected in court Wednesday

Getting High 101: Where and where not to smoke pot on B.C. campuses

Universities and colleges have differing policies for when recreational cannabis becomes legal

Feds want closed door hearing for pipeline spy allegations

Case gets underway today on allegations of CSIS spying on anti-pipeline activists

Trudeau says he didn’t want to meet with Trump

Trudeau disputes Trump’s claims that Canada requested meeting with president

From rivals to life partners: Canadian forward ties knot with U.S. counterpart

Canadian women’s hockey team forward Gillian Apps marries American forward Meghan Duggan

All eyes on U.S. Senate hearing

Broadcasters, cable news clear schedules for coverage of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

B.C. mayoral candidate on why he asked a homeless man to chug beer for sandwich

Port Moody Coun. Rob Vagramov says he was ‘fresh out of college’ and his heart was in the right place

Most Read