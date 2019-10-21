John Montgomery at the 2018 Pizza Pigout (Photo provided by KidSport Victoria).

The Amazing Race host brings pizza fundraiser to Victoria

Host of The Amazing Race & 2010 Olympic Gold Medalist, Jon Montgomery, to host Pizza Pigout.

The host of The Amazing Race and 2010 Olympic Gold Medalist, Jon Montgomery, will host this year’s Pizza Pigout. KidSport Greater Victoria is bringing the event to downtown Victoria on Oct. 24.

This is the third year in a row Jon Montgomery is to host the event, after helping to bring in $110,000 over the last two years. This money has helped 400 children and youth involved in KidSport to get off the sidelines and into the games. Montgomery believes in Pizza Pigout’s goal of increasing awareness of KidSport’s work in the community.

“With demand for KidSport support rising, we are raising the bar to host the best Pizza Showcase… in the whole world, maybe,” he said in a news release.

READ ALSO: ‘The Amazing Race Canada’ comes to Vancouver Island

“Victoria’s Biggest Pizza Party” includes all you can eat pizza, silent auction, live auction, raffle prizes, 50/50 draws, and a chance to interact with sport, TV, and radio personalities. Montgomery and his wife Darla Montgomery are looking forward to this year’s event.

Since 2000, KidSport Greater Victoria has given over 12,300 local kids in financial need the opportunity to be involved in sports.

“The organizing committee have a ton of energy for the event and sponsors and supporters have often beaten us to the punch and reach to engage for the following year – amazing,” Montgomery said.

KidSport 2018 Pizza Pigout (Photo provided by KidSport Victoria).

