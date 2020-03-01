The City of Light beckons in new musical stage show at Royal Theatre

Paris! The Show brings the music of Piaf and Aznavour to the Royal Theatre stage on March 17

Paris, the City of Light and romance, will be celebrated in song when Paris! The Show comes to town March 17 at the Royal Theatre.

Producer-creator Gil Marsalla’s sensational new show features an outstanding cast singing the classic French repertoire of the post-Second World War era.

Paris! The Show’s original storyline follows a small town girl’s dreams to travel to Paris and her success in the big city, where romance blossoms and love conquers all. Performed by Stephanie Impoco, Francoise becomes friends with Edith Piaf; played by Anne Carrere. Carrere thrilled local audiences last March with her performance of Piaf! at the Royal.

Jules Grison, who portrayed Charles Aznavour in Formidable! Aznavour in an earlier touring production, plays the romantic singer, who is Francoise’s love interest and a bohemian artist living in the Pigalle quarter of Paris.

Dancers Karine Soucheire and Jeff Dubourg perform to the music of pianist and musical director Phillipe Villa, accordionist Guy Giuliano, bassist Daniel Fabriquant, and percussionist Laurent Sarrien in an exciting musical show that celebrates the greatest and best-loved French chanson made famous by Piaf, Aznavour, Jacque Brel, Josephine Baker, Maurice Chevalier, Charles Tenet and Yves Montand.

Hauntingly expressive and embodying the passion, pain, and joy of love, the play’s music is the heart and soul of the most romantic city in the world.

For tickets and more information call 250-386-6121 or visit rmts.bc.ca.

