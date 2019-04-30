The Last Bridesmaid’ uses Sooke as a backdrop

Shooting is underway on The Last Bridesmaid, a Hallmark production that uses Sooke as a predominate backdrop for the film. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)

Producer Allen Lewis, the man behind Front Street Pictures, is very familiar with the beauty of Sooke.

As a Metchosin native, it’s only fitting that Lewis has brought another film to Sooke, this time a Hallmark film The Last Bridesmaid.

The film is shooting in Sooke this week.

“This is such a beautiful area. We were looking for sets that were great wedding venues and you just can’t get much better than the Sooke Harbour House,” Lewis said.

Front Street Pictures films about six Hallmark movies a year and Lewis has made an effort to film as many as possible in an area that he views as one of the most scenic in anywhere.

“A great thing about filming here is that we have developed a great local crew,” Lewis said.

“About 80 per cent of the production staff are local people who have been with us before. Our hair and make-up artist lives in this community, for example. It’s great for employment and the economy when we come to do a film, and the people of Sooke have been wonderful.”

It’s a sentiment that is shared by the film’s two leading actors, Rachel Boston and Paul Campbell.

“This is the most beautiful, serene location to shoot a film. We’re just thrilled to be able to work in this area. It’s a wonderful location, beautiful and calming,” said Boston, an American actress whose film credits include Witches of East End and The Good Doctor.

The Last Bridesmaid will shoot in the Sooke area for the next five days and then move to Church and State Winery in Central Saanich. The crew has already shot in the Uplands and downtown Victoria.

The film will be shown on the Hallmark channel later this year.



More than 80 per cent of the crew working on the latest Hallmark film to shoot in Sooke are locals. (Tim Collins/Sooke News Mirror)