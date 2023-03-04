The strongest form of magic coming to Victoria

It’s been said that music is magical and able to express the inexpressible.

It can insinuate itself into one’s soul – a fact that T.S. Elliot acknowledged when he wrote “You are the music while the music lasts.”

With that said, Victorians can look forward to an early spring line-up from Beacon Ridge Productions that offers a richly diverse series of concerts for nearly every musical taste.

The production company offers some 60 live productions annually – all of them personally curated by Beacon Ridge’s Marie Bachand.

“We go to concerts, conferences and performances to gather an amazing line-up of national and international touring musicians and bring them to Victoria to perform in intimate community venues,” said Bachand. “These are musicians that we love, people who are sure to delight audiences.”

The upcoming line up of acts continues Beacon Ridge’s reputation for bringing talented performers to our community.

It starts on March 3 when Rosier will perform at the Upstairs Lounge of the Oak Bay Recreation Centre at 1975 Bee St. The Lounge is a licensed venue with a night clubby feel that offers food and drinks to the audience. Rosier, an outstanding bilingual group for Quebec will blend folk and traditional with indie pop to capture the imagination.

On March 4, Big Hank Lionhart and the R&B Toasters with the Butterhorns Dance Party will take the same stage. It’s a big name for a band, but their dynamic horn rhythm section provides an equally big sound that will have the crowd up and dancing.

March 10 will see Danny O’Keefe (Good Time Charlie’s Got the Blues) take the Oak Bay stage and on March 11, Mike McKenna Jr. and John Gogo will arrive to trade off songs and stories from their respective East and West Coast backgrounds.

What would St. Patrick’s Day be without music?

On March 18 (OK, we know it’s a day late but the wait will be worth it) Pierre Schryer & Quinn Bachand will be on the Oak Bay stage with an evening of award winning Celtic music that will make the room all claim some Irish heritage, whether they have it or not. After all, everyone is a bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day.

Quinn Bachand returns on March 19 accompanied by special guests for a fun family square dance. It’s a great family event at St. Matthias Anglican Church Hall (600 Richmond Ave.).

On March 24, Gunning and Cormier, two of Canada’s greatest roots singer-songwriters, will appear at First Church of Christ, Scientist, at 1205 Pandora St. to mark the release of their newest album.

Quinn Bachand’s Brishen will round out the month on March 25, at the First Church of Christ with a concert that melds the swing tradition with a unique euro-gypsy swing homage. Virtuosity meets vibe and leaves the audience with a smile.

Tickets and more concert information are available at beaconridgeproductions.com.

