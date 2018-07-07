THEATRE: Blue Bridge’s 10th season rolls on with two summer knockouts

Jacob Richmond stars as Sweeney Todd in Blue Bridge Theatre’s second mid-summer production, July 31 to Aug. 12 at the Roxy Theatre. Photo by Jo Ann Works photography

Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre’s 10th anniversary season continues this month with one of the most successful plays in Canadian history and a classic piece of musical theatre.

From July 3 to 15, Blue Bridge brings The Drawer Boy to the stage of the Roxy Theatre. This comic drama by Canadian playwright Michael Healey has been produced around the world since it premiered in Toronto in 1999.

Then, on July 31, inspired by recent productions in London and New York, Blue Bridge will be transforming the Roxy into the most dreadful of Victorian pie shops for that most notorious of barbers, Sweeney Todd.

Taking on Stephen Sondheim’s adaptation of the long-told tale of the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the theatre is inviting audiences to come eat, drink and take in the musical wonders of this theatrical event. With its origins in the Victorian “penny dreadful” novels, Sweeney Todd is a gruesome sort of musical thriller that since 1979 has been simultaneously shocking and delighting audiences around the world.

Evening shows are at 8 p.m., weekend matinees at 2 p.m. and Wednesday matinees are at 1 p.m. Tickets range from $20 for previews to $37 to $52 for regular tickets. For more information and tickets visit bluebridgetheatre.ca or call the box office at 250-382-3370.

– Monday Magazine staff