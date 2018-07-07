Jacob Richmond stars as Sweeney Todd in Blue Bridge Theatre’s second mid-summer production, July 31 to Aug. 12 at the Roxy Theatre. Photo by Jo Ann Works photography

THEATRE: Blue Bridge’s 10th season rolls on with two summer knockouts

The Drawer Boy and Sweeney Todd mark busy July at the Roxy Theatre

Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre’s 10th anniversary season continues this month with one of the most successful plays in Canadian history and a classic piece of musical theatre.

From July 3 to 15, Blue Bridge brings The Drawer Boy to the stage of the Roxy Theatre. This comic drama by Canadian playwright Michael Healey has been produced around the world since it premiered in Toronto in 1999.

Then, on July 31, inspired by recent productions in London and New York, Blue Bridge will be transforming the Roxy into the most dreadful of Victorian pie shops for that most notorious of barbers, Sweeney Todd.

Taking on Stephen Sondheim’s adaptation of the long-told tale of the Demon Barber of Fleet Street, the theatre is inviting audiences to come eat, drink and take in the musical wonders of this theatrical event. With its origins in the Victorian “penny dreadful” novels, Sweeney Todd is a gruesome sort of musical thriller that since 1979 has been simultaneously shocking and delighting audiences around the world.

Evening shows are at 8 p.m., weekend matinees at 2 p.m. and Wednesday matinees are at 1 p.m. Tickets range from $20 for previews to $37 to $52 for regular tickets. For more information and tickets visit bluebridgetheatre.ca or call the box office at 250-382-3370.

– Monday Magazine staff

Previous story
Victoria Symphony offering sneak peek of Splash at free pancake breakfast

Just Posted

Police officers may have saved injured Esquimalt man’s life

Recent Officer Down first aid training put to good use by VicPD members first on scene

Anti-smoking protest giving Saanich woman the creeps

Dead snake, motor oil, rotting seafood among items left on rock where woman takes cigarette break

Public library battles ‘summer slide’ in children’s literacy

Youth track daily reading and enjoy weekly incentives from the Greater Victoria Public Library

Royal Roads professor shares one man’s harrowing tale

H. was recruited into the cocaine industry at nine years old

Arrest made at Victoria’s tent city after fire officials blocked from entering

Chrissy Brett is alleged to have pointed an air-horn at the ear of a fireman and blasted a loud signal

Ben Kilmer’s wife makes impassioned plea for missing husband

Police say the investigation continues for missing Vancouver Island man

B.C. mining puts international treaty at risk: U.S. officials

U.S. representatives criticize Canada’s inaction on selenium pollution in transboundary waters

Greene pushes teamwork as new BC Hockey head

Falkland man twice brought Junior B franchises to the North Okanagan

B.C. First Nations get into growing, selling marijuana before legalization

Feds, province, RCMP say dispensaries on Chilliwack reserve lands are illegal

Upgrade brings summer of delays to Quadra and McKenzie

Work starts Monday on project to upgrade traffic signals, bus shelter at Saanich intersection

B.C. man dies in motorcycle crash in Okanagan

Vernon incident under investation

VIDEO: Dog returned to owner after firefighters forced to break car window

Emergency crews were called to the parking lot behind Cultus Lake Waterpark Thursday

Former B.C. reporter says Trudeau apologized day after encounter at music festival

Woman confirms she was reporter in Creston Valley Advance editorial that alleges Trudeau groped her

Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Most Read