’Tis the season for holiday cheer with a Ken Lavigne Christmas

Enjoy the magic of the season with the region’s largest indoor snowball fight

Ken Lavigne is back in Victoria next month for two special concerts at the Royal Theatre. (Photo by BK Studios)

It’s not often Greater Victoria residents get the opportunity to throw a few snowballs. But that is exactly what will happen next month at the Royal Theatre.

Kick-off your holiday season by partaking in the region’s largest indoor snowball fight and start celebrating the holiday season on Dec. 7 with a Ken Lavigne Christmas.

Back by popular demand, Lavigne will transform the Royal Theatre with two unforgettable performances that are sure to fill your heart with holiday cheer.

The beloved Island-based tenor will lift your spirits and take you down memory lane with his favourite Christmas songs and stories of the holiday season, both past and present.

Join him and his orchestra for an unforgettable Christmas show and maybe even a sing-along.

Lavigne, who was raised in Colwood, is just back from a tour of his new show Three Knights with a Tenor where he performed six concerts in northern Ontario, then was off to Boise, Idaho and Fort Saskatchewan.

This year there are two performances of the Christmas show in Victoria, one at 2:30 p.m. and the other at 8 p.m.

Joining Lavigne as his special guests this year are the Company B Jazz Trio, who toured with Lavigne in 2016.

“They are so much fun – the audience is going to love them. I am also very pleased to be working with orchestra conductor Pierre Simard again this year,” Lavigne says.

A founding member of the Canadian Tenors, Lavigne has charmed his way into the hearts of concert-goers across North America and beyond with his exciting blend of classical tenor sound and modern style. He co-founded the successful tenor trio, Romanza, which toured throughout Canada and the United States presenting hundreds of concerts.

Over the past decade, Lavigne shifted his focus to independently producing solo performances and recordings that include nine albums: Believe, Keep Holding On, Showtime, Comfort & Joy, The Ken Lavigne Christmas Roadshow, Closer Than Ever, Let Me Be Frank and 3 Knights with a Tenor.

Tickets for both shows start at $32 and can be purchased online at rmts.bc.ca or by phone at 250-386-6121. You can also stop by the theatre box office to pick up tickets.

