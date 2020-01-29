Tony-award winning musical comes to Oak Bay

Canadian College of Performing Arts brings The Light in the Piazza to the stage

The winter theatre season continues as the kids from Company C Studio Ensemble stage The Light in the Piazza.

It’s a Tony Award-winning musical with an operatic twist, and it opens Jan. 31 at the Performance Hall in the Canadian College of Performing Arts, 1701 Elgin Rd. in Oak Bay. The acclaimed Broadway musical is from a book by Craig Lucas, based on Elizabeth Spencer’s 1960 novel, with music and lyrics by Adam Guettel.

It’s also the season finale for Company C.

The romantic play is directed by Roy Surette with music direction by Heather Burns and choreography by actor, dancer, choreographer and alumni Joel Sturrock.

READ MORE: Oak Bay-based performing arts college offers ‘relaxed performance’

Set in Florence, Italy in 1953, Light in the Piazza explores the dynamics of relationships, centred on American girl, Clara, and Italian boy, Fabrizio. As their families mix it results in miscommunication and comedy.

CCPA will end its 2019-2020 season with Disney’s Newsies, directed and choreographed by Jessica Hickman, starting April 17 at the McPherson Playhouse.

Light in the Piazza runs Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with a Feb. 2 matinee at 2 p.m. Shows continue next week, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. (relaxed performance, during which lights and sound cues are softened, among other amenities) and the closing show that night at 7:30 p.m.

The idea of a relaxed performance is to specifically welcome anyone who may find the theatre environment challenging.

Tickets are $27.50, $23.50 (for 65-plus) and $18.50 for those under 30, and are available at ccpacanada.com/the-light-in-the-piazza/ or at 250-595-9970.

reporter@oakbaynews.com