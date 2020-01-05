Tony-winning musical comes alive at Langham Court

A classic of the Broadway stage is coming to Langham Court Theatre starting Jan. 15.

Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and written by George Furth, received 12 Tony Award nominations for its original production– it won six – and continues to be a mainstay of the theatre world.

Taking place on the night of his 35th birthday, the play centres on bachelor Robert, who struggles to think of a wish to make as he blows out the candles on his cake. Surrounded by couples, Robert contemplates whether he should try to be happy on his own, or whether he should wish for a serious romance.

Celebrating its own 50th birthday since its 1970 premiere on Broadway, Company was among the first musicals written to include mature themes and adult relationships. Perhaps the most well-known song from the show, “Being Alive,” has been covered by numerous performing artists and recently received something of a revival after being sung by actor Adam Driver in the 2019 Netflix movie Marriage Story.

Heather Jarvie is at the helm for the Langham production, as stage and musical director, and the choreography comes courtesy of Geoff Malcom.

Company runs through Feb. 1. Find more information and tickets at langhamtheatre.ca or by calling 250-384-2142.



