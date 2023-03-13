Drake performs during Lil Baby’s Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Drake performs during Lil Baby’s Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP

Drake to start ‘It’s All a Blur’ tour this summer with stops in Vancouver, Montreal

Tour is Canadian pop star’s first in five years

Drake has announced his 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage.

The “It’s All a Blur” tour comes with a 29-date arena run this summer with two Canadian stops in Montreal and Vancouver.

It follows Drake and 21 Savage’s 2022 album “Her Loss.”

After kicking off in New Orleans in June, the tour will stop in Montreal on July 14 and Vancouver on Aug. 28.

Live Nation says additional dates, including Toronto, will be announced at a later date.

This is Drake’s first tour in five years. He was last on the road with “Aubrey and the Three Migos” in 2018.

Ticket presales start March 15, while the general sale starts March 17.

RELATED: Drake delivers nostalgia, teases new music at Apollo show

ConcertsPop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars

Just Posted

Jim Isacson says he’s saddened by the appeals. ‘They’re doing this off the back of senior citizens.’ (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford mobile home owners fear lost savings after park owner appeals assessments

University of Victoria Vikes local guard Diego Maffia finished with 20 points, two assists and two rebounds in UVic’s final game of the season. (Courtesy APShutter.com)
UVic finishes 4th at U Sports men’s national basketball championships

Two minor earthquakes were recorded off B.C.’s coast on March 11 and 12, the second near Vancouver Island. (Earthquakes Canada)
2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

Leaders from Vancouver Island grocery brands announce a fundraising campaign to bring life-saving diagnostic equipment to BC Cancer – Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Vancouver Island grocers come together for blooming good cancer campaign

Pop-up banner image