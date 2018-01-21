Cultural Beheading 1 by Syrian artists Humam Bakhos and Rami Alsalim is among the works shown at Behind the Lines: Contemporary Syrian Art, Jan. 25 to Feb. 5 at Cedar Hill Arts Centre. Credit Humam Bakhos and Rami Alsalim

Touring art from war-torn Syria on display at Cedar Hill

Behind the Lines: Contemporary Syrian Art, Jan. 24 to Feb. 5 at Cedar Hill Arts Centre

An exhibition by artists still living in war-torn Syria is coming to Saanich for two weeks.

Behind the Lines: Contemporary Syrian Art, will show at the Arts Centre in Cedar Hill Recreation Centre. Jan. 24 to Feb. 5.

Saanich partnered with the Salt Spring Arts Council, which will host the show next, to bring it here.

“There was a short turnaround from confirming that we could get the show in time from its previous location in Calgary,” said Brenda Weatherston, Saanich’s community arts specialist. “There’s some powerful work.”

An opening reception will take place Thursday, Jan. 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. with a performance by violinist Sari Alesh.

The exhibition is organized by the Cyrrus Gallery in Damascus and the Penticton Art Gallery and is touring Western Canada.

There are works by 19 Syrian artists, many still living in Syria. While the artists are not able to travel to Canada, they all have email and Facebook and welcome contact and dialogue with visitors to the show.

