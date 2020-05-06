The painting “Mountain Solitude (Lake Oesa)” (left) was inspired by Lake Oesa, British Columbia (right).

VISUAL ART AND TECHNOLOGY

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

A century after the Group of Seven’s very first exhibit, art lovers can view the places that inspired the artists, thanks to Google Canada technology.

“On May 7, 1920, a group of artists calling themselves the Group of Seven mounted their first formal exhibition at the Art Gallery of Toronto (now the Art Gallery of Ontario),” notes an advisory from Google Canada. “Their artwork captured the raw, rugged beauty of Canada through their landscape paintings.

While visiting these historic locations isn’t advised right now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people can use Google Street View to virtually visit the real-life locations that inspired the Group of Seven’s art.

• RELATED STORY, from 2018: Painting given to B.C. woman as gag goes for $481,000.

Check out the links below:

Mountain Solitude (Lake Oesa) was inspired by Lake Oesa, British Columbia.

Morning after Snow, High Park was inspired by High Park, Toronto.

Mountains, East of Maligne Lake was inspired by Maligne Lake, Alberta.

North Shore, Lake Superior was inspired by Neys Provincial Park, Lake Superior North Shore, Ontario.

Waterfall, Algoma Canyon, Algoma was inspired by Chippewa Falls, Algoma, Ontario.

Church at Yale, BC, 1930 was inspired by Yale Historic Site, British Columbia.

Cameron Lake was inspired by Cameron Lake, Ontario.

Logging, Nova Scotia, Near Bedford was inspired by Bedford, Nova Scotia.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ArtTechnology

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crown of Sound music festival postponed until further notice

Just Posted

Victoria police seize colourful drugs, cash, guns, stolen items from Quadra residence

Search is on for Victoria man and woman in relation to the crimes

Bulk water filling station opens at Otter Point

New facility will have ‘positive impact’ in the area, says CRD director

Victoria food truck owner sees 90 per cent decline in sales, looking for new ways to operate

Local food industry members to discuss best ways to safely re-open amid COVID-19

101-year-old Oak Bay resident doing 101 laps for charity

Carlton House resident raising money for children

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Dutch liberation commemorated at Duncan cenotaph

Canadian troops played integral role

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

Most Read