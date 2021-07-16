Cory Trepanier paints an iceberg. (Marten Berkman photo)

Cory Trepanier paints an iceberg. (Marten Berkman photo)

Travel to the Arctic this Saturday from the comfort of your home

Trio of award-winning films about Canada’s north stream free on YouTube on July 17

Anyone can take a trip to the Arctic on Saturday as a powerful trio of award-winning films airs free for Parks Canada Day.

With the Canadian Arctic closed to most travel for almost two years, artist Cory Trepanier and Parks Canada present everyone – everywhere – the opportunity to explore six of Canada’s most remote Arctic National Parks: Ivvavik, Sirmilik, Auyuittuq, Aulavik, Tuktut Nogait and Quttinirpaaq.

Over the course of more than a decade, Trepanier has travelled 60,000 km, through six national parks and 16 Inuit communities creating more than 100 oil paintings and three documentary films along the way.

READ ALSO: Remote village celebrates return of drinking water after 20 years

With the trio of films, viewers can experience Indigenous culture, encounter majestic wildlife, meet some of the great people of this land, and be drawn closer to this fragile world, that is rapidly changing.

The president and chief executive officer for Parks Canada is excited to invite viewers around the globe to discover inspiring stories and landscapes of northern Canada.

“From the comfort of their homes, they will be able to embark on an Arctic adventure and learn about the significance of these far-reaching national parks, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Inuit,” Hillman said.

The films are free for anyone to watch, those who register are entered to win a framed Trepanier “Along the Ice” canvas giclee reproduction from Auyuittuq National Park worth $250. Register here.

The free release is also supported by Destination Canada and Northwest Territories Tourism.

READ ALSO: Western Canada heat wave accelerates rate of glacier melt, experts say

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ArcticEntertainment

 

Painting with Tony. (Cory Trepanier photo)

Painting with Tony. (Cory Trepanier photo)

Previous story
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge

Just Posted

Annalee Lepp is the first woman to be appointed as dean of the University of Victoria’s Faculty of Humanities, after serving as acting dean since April 2020. (Courtesy of UVic Photo Services)
University of Victoria makes it official, Faculty of Humanities has first woman dean

An artists rendering of the proposed Aragon Properties development in Sooke’s town centre shows a friendly, walkable neighbourhood. (Contributed - Aragon Properties)
Sooke council approves development permit for 132 housing units

Nick Coates, general manager of the Victoria Airport Travelodge, stands in one of the hotel’s rooms with head housekeeper Ashley Jones. Like many other accommodation providers, the Travelodge is struggling to fill jobs. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney hotels struggle to fill job openings

Cory Trepanier captures Hudson Bay. (Ryan Bray photo)
Travel to the Arctic this Saturday from the comfort of your home