Trios, quartets, marimba and more at free Oak Bay concert series

Enjoy music outdoors at Willows Park some Thursday’s throughout the summer

There is still time to enjoy free music outdoors in the Oak Bay summer concert series.

On Thursday, July 25 at Willows Park, local quartet Malahat Drive will continue the series from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the Oak Bay tourism event listing, the band can be fun, quirky and interesting, like the mountain byway north of Victoria that it is named for.

Audience members can expect to hear original bluegrass and a variety of tunes from musicians such as western swing singer Bob Wills as well as country music and racing star Marty Robbins.

Omie Wise, a local trio that plays country and folk, will open the show.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket and a picnic with reusable dinnerware to reduce plastic and other waste at the site.

Other shows set for the series include the Damian Graham Trio with opener Claire Coupland on Thursday, Aug. 8.

That concert coincides with the kickoff of Oak Bay’s Arts and Culture Days, and free cake will be served to celebrate. There will also be family activities and face painting starting at 5:30 p.m.

Mufaro Marimba, which means “joy” in Shona, the language spoken by the originators of marimba music in Zimbabwe, will close the series with their wooden marimbas and gourd shakers on Thursday, Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The season kickoff concert took place on June 28 and featured Victoria locals The Soul Shakers.

Laura Deviato and the Lelolai, a project born in Victoria, continued the series on July 11 with eclectic Latin sounds co-created by Italian-Canadian singer-songwriter Deviato and Cuban-Panamanian percussionist Olimpo Ortega.

