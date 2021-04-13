Tune into the West Shore’s music bingo night

Proceeds will go to the Rotary club

Dying to show off your musical trivia? Get ready, because WestShore Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for a music bingo night on April 16 over Zoom.

Tickets are $25, with all proceeds going to the Rotary Club of West Shore. There will be gift card prizes and lots of music at the family-friendly virtual event.

Music from the 1970s and ’80s will be at the top of the decks. Register online at westshore.bc.ca/networkingevents.html.

