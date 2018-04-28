Two-time Juno winner plays Saanich’s Red Lion V-Lounge

Jack De Keyzer will perform at the Red Lion V-Lounge in Saanich May 5. (Photo credit: David McDonald)

A Saanich lounge will be grooving to the sounds of the man Canadian blues icon Jeff Healy called “the finest blues guitarist in Canada.”

The Victoria Blues Society is bringing virtuoso performer Jack De Keyzer to the Red Lion V-Lounge in Saanich May 5.

“The VBS is incredibly proud to be able to present such a talented and seasoned musician,” said society chair Deb Rhymer. “De Keyzer epitomizes the world-class blues the VBS is mandated to support.”

One of Canada’s most in-demand blues guitarists, De Keyzer has played on hundreds of recordings and live sessions with artists as diverse as Etta James, Ronnie Hawkins, Bo Diddley and Blue Rodeo.

With eight CDs and a DVD to his name, De Keyzer is the winner of two Juno Awards, seven Maple Blues Awards, First Place in the International Song-writing Competition and a Great Canadian Blues Award courtesy of a CBC listener’s poll.

An incendiary live performer, soulful vocalist and world class song writer, de Keyzer performs an average of 180 shows per year and has brought audiences to their feet at many major Jazz and Blues Festivals including the Montreal Jazz Fest, Blues Sur Seine (France) The Ottawa Blues Festival and Puerto Blues, (Mexico). His songs have been featured in video, on radio charts, other artists’ CDs, as well as TV and film soundtracks.

Local act CURL opens for de Keyzer. With two CDs to their credit and appearances on some of Vancouver Island’s best concert stages, CURL delivers blues with a distinct R&B edge reminiscent of classic Etta James and Aretha Franklin.

Doors open at 7 p.m. in the V-Lounge, 3366 Douglas St., with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $16 in advance and available at Lyle’s Place or the Red Lion front desk, or $20 at the door.

For more information, visit www.victoriabluessociety.ca.

