Unsung hero of Canadian blues hits the Upstairs stage

Juno award-winning Canadian blues legend, Big Dave McLean, returns to Victoria

Juno award-winning Canadian blues legend, Big Dave McLean, returns to Victoria to play the Upstairs Lounge this Friday.

Big Dave McLean is often viewed as an unsung hero of Canadian blues and an inspiration to younger generations of musicians such as Colin James and Wide Mouth Mason. This Yorkton-born, Winnipeg-based artist is devoted to his craft, touring relentlessly throughout Canada’s blues bars, folk clubs and folk and blues festivals.

A gifted musician and a consummate entertainer, McLean has earned two Western Canadian Music Awards, a Prairie Music Award, a Whisky Award and countless Maple Blues honours – including the Blues with Feeling (Lifetime Achievement) Award; sharing a Juno for his contribution to CBC’s Saturday Night Blues Vol. 1 album; and, most recently, garnering his third career Juno nod for his last album, “Faded but not Gone”.

Billboard’s Larry LeBlanc once wrote that Dave “has done more to shape western Canada’s blues scene than any other artist.”

Big Dave McLean performs Jan.26 at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 6 for dinner) in Oak Bay Recreation’s Upstairs Lounge, 1975 Bee St. Tickets are $20 in advance at Ivy’s Bookshop and Oak Bay Recreation or online at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/big-dave-mclean-with-opening-guest-lazy-slim-tickets-34983404304. Tickets are $25 at the door. Get a taste of the band here.

