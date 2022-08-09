Upcoming Events: Lots to do and see on the Saanich Peninsula in August

Musical theatre, art exhibit, car show and more on tap this month

Triple Threat Performers brings the iconic musical Grease to Brentwood’s Pioneer Park over two weekends in August. (Courtesy Triple Threat Performers)

A slew of events across the Saanich Peninsula will intrigue audiences.

The Triple Threat Performing Arts Society is transforming Brentwood’s Pioneer Park with the iconic musical Grease. Shows run at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, 13, 19 and 20.

Triple Threat is a non-profit, musical theatre group that began in 2020 to provide a safe, entertaining outlet for talented youth between the ages of six and 19.

Organizers ask attendees to bring their own chair or blanket to sit on. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for students and $12 for children 12 and under. Tickets will not be sold at the event but are available online at triplethreatperformers.ca or in person at A La Mode Consignment.

The first Victoria Sport Import Show will bring a fleet of vehicles to Central Saanich. This show takes place at the Saanich Fairgrounds, 1528 Stelly’s Cross Rd., from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. For more information, go to vsics.ca.

The Saanich Peninsula Chamber of Commerce’s sixth annual bocce tournament takes over the McTavish Academy of Art on Friday, Aug. 19. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the tournament getting underway at 11 a.m. Food, drinks and lots of laughs are on the itinerary for the day as organizers encourage creative team names and costumes. For more information and to register, go to peninsulachamber.ca.

Light, Steel and Imagination, a photography and metal work art show will transform the Artsea Gallery at Sidney’s Tulista Park from Aug. 19 to 25. Open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., this show features works from award-winning photographers Leah Gray, Steve Smith, Rick Shapka and Donna Christie as well as metal work from John Bukovec.

For more information, go to spirithills.ca/2022-artsea-show.

