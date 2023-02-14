Author Alisha Sevigny is a recipient of the Margaret Wise Brown Board Book Award for her children’s book Give Me a Snickle. (Courtesy Pierre Louis Beranek)

Author Alisha Sevigny is a recipient of the Margaret Wise Brown Board Book Award for her children’s book Give Me a Snickle. (Courtesy Pierre Louis Beranek)

UVic graduate wins inaugural children’s book award for Give me a Snickle

Alisha Sevigny’s book celebrates made-up words to express love and joy

Canadian author and University of Victoria graduate Alisha Sevigny is one of two inaugural recipients of the Margaret Wise Brown Board Book Award for her children’s book Give Me a Snickle.

Give me a Snickle book cover

The award, created by Bank Street College of Education in honour of Margaret Wise Brown, the author of the children’s literature classic Goodnight Moon, is given every two years to titles that showcase excellence in literature for babies and toddlers.

Give Me a Snickle won in the under-18 months category.

This playful photographic board book celebrates made-up words to express love and joy. Accented by photos of beaming babies, this book takes the reader on an engaging romp through repeated rhyming sounds, leaving readers laughing as they read fabricated words of affection.

The author, Alisha Sevigny, was born and raised in Kitimat, B.C., and holds a degree in professional writing from UVic. Her ties to the coast come out in her literature, reflected in a strong connection to the environment, conservation and a passion for ancient civilizations.

To find out more about Give Me a Snickle, published by Orca Book Publishers, go to orcabook.com/Give-Me-a-Snickle.

