UVic unveils Farquhar highlights for next season

From comedy to dance to acrobatics and more, there’s lots to look forward to in 2019-20

From comedy to circus acrobatics, music and more, the Farquhar Auditorium has a little of everything coming up for the next season.

The University of Victoria’s primary performing space just announced what’s coming up for 2019-20, leading off with a night of comedy led by local funnyman Mike Delamont.

Victoria comic Mike Delamont comes to UVic’s Farquhar Auditorium for two separate shows during the coming entertainment season. He hosts the West Coast Comedy Showcase on Sept. 21, then returns as The Devil in Hell Yeah!, next Jan. 17. mikedelamont.com
  • West Coast Comedy Showcase, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m. – The man renowned for his reprised act, God is a Scottish Drag Queen, Delamont gathers a gaggle of his counterparts for this one night show. Find more at mikedelamont.com.
  • Rosanne Cash, Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. – Cash performs material from her new album, She Remembers Everything, along with other favorites. Don’t miss one of North America’s pre-eminent singer/songwriters, performing her poetic, lush and soulful songs. rosannecash.com
  • Me Squared, Sursaut Dance, Oct. 27, 7 p.m. – Quebec’s acclaimed dance company returns with this exploration of adolescence and the search for self, using breakdance-inspired choreography and shadow-play to create a visually impeccable experience. Suitable for ages 12 and up. www.sursaut.ca
  • Hell Yeah!, Mike Delamont, Jan. 17, 2020, 8 p.m. – Delamont returns to the Farquhar stage as the alter ego of God in this hilarious night of sendups from everybody’s favourite bad boy, The Devil! mikedelamont.com.
  • International Guitar Night, Jan. 26, 2020, 7:30 p.m. – This 20th anniversary celebration of IGN and its tours features guest host Mike Dawes (England) with his incredible two-hand contemporary style of playing. Also on the card are Germán López from the Canary Islands, jazz virtuoso Olli Soikkeli from Finland and Hawaiian Slack Key master Jim Kimo West. internationalguitarnight.com
  • Kalabanté: Afrique en Cirque, April 11, 2020, 7:30 p.m. – Get ready for a stunning combination of African drumming and acrobatics. This all-ages show features daring gymnastics accompanied by the intense rhythms of Guinean djembes. kalabanteproductions.com.

These special performances are just a portion of the events that happen at the Farquhar and other venies at UVic. To stay on top of things, you can find more information at uvic.ca/farquhar. You can find tickets for these and other events at the UVic Ticket Centre (call 250-721-8480) or online at tickets.uvic.ca.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hollywood’s summer ends 2% down despite Disney dominance

Just Posted

Transit extends weekend night routes, ups service levels across Greater Victoria

Says bus lanes have helped improve BC Transit service frequencies

Two sailing wait for ferry passengers leaving the Island

Busy day for long weekend travellers

UVic unveils Farquhar highlights for next season

From comedy to dance to acrobatics and more, there’s lots to look forward to in 2019-20

Victoria bookstore donates books by climate activist to local schools

Munro’s Books will donate a copy of climate activist Greta Thunberg’s speeches to local schools

Metchosin ready to celebrate rural life

Children’s craft sale added to this year’s Metchosin Day celebrations

Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Sandeep Singh crowned king spinner on Jan. 1 with time of 68 seconds

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Pelicans pay rare visit to Shuswap Lake

American White Pelicans nest on only one lake in B.C. but fly far for food.

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Man in his yard, mail carrier at work among Texas shooting rampage victims

The shooting began with a routine traffic stop outside Odessa where the gunman opened fire on police

33 missing after boat catches fire off coast of California

The dive boat where a fire broke out before dawn Monday morning was on a Labor Day weekend cruise

Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Canadians are going to the 2020 Olympics

Advocates call on B.C., feds to protect rights of workers after Hastings Racecourse raid

26 Mexican workers were taken away, letter says

Most Read