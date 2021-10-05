Vancouver Island country singer keeps the party going with new song, music video

Nanaimo country singer Joel Lee’s latest song is a call to keep partying.

Last month Lee released his third single, This Party Ain’t Over, and its accompanying music video. Lee said as he was writing the song he was thinking about country music festivals and making the most of fleeting West Coast summers.

“When you go to a festival it’s usually three or four days long and by day three everybody’s kind of hurting and tired, a little hung over, and it was just about firing it back up for day four,” Lee said. “So when you feel like you’re done, you’ve just got to muster up the party once again.”

This Party Ain’t Over is Lee’s first self-produced single. While he’s done some co-producing in the past, Lee said there’s a certain sound and style he’s trying to express and “sometimes the easiest way to do that is to really just paint using your own paint brush.”

“You’re deciding what colour the sky is, what colour the trees are and so forth, so it’s a lot like that with music,” he said. “You’re creating kind of a sonic scape and you’re trying to convey that to people so you make all the decisions how to get there.”

For the music video, Lee staged his own country music show for some friends and family complete with beer keg and Texas-style barbecue. He said he just wanted to capture his guests having fun.

“We tried to teach them how to line dance within the time that we had and I knew going into that that it wasn’t going to work,” he said. “But the fun part of it was it was just people having a good time trying to line dance so it came off quite endearing.”

Lee’s two sons are also his bandmates but they were both unable to make it to the video shoot. Due to their absence Lee was forced to play multiple characters in the video.

“I play a redneck, a cowboy, a farmer and then myself as a musician, so it was a lot of fun,” Lee said. “I was thinking Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy, you know how they do that stuff? I thought that’s what I’ve got to do.”

The video soon caught the attention of a DJ in Atlanta, Ga., who’s been playing This Party Ain’t Over for his listeners. Lee said it’s meaningful to know that his music is reaching people in the American south.

“I get some airplay across the country in Canada, but to get right at the heart of country where all the big guys are from, Jason Aldean and guys like that, it’s pretty cool,” Lee said. “It was a big deal for me.”

This Party Ain’t Over music video can be viewed here. To purchase the single, follow the links at www.joelleemusic.com.

