Vancouver Island DJ Whipped Cream’s dream jumps off her board with Coachella gig

Whipped Cream, a DJ from Nanaimo, will be performing at Coachella music festival in Indio, Calif., on April 16 and April 23. (Brandon Densley/Dnz.media photo)

A Nanaimo DJ has made it to the stage at one of the world’s largest music festivals.

Caroline Cecil, who performs as Whipped Cream, will be playing Coachella, a two-weekend-long music and arts festival in Indio, Calif., on April 16 and April 23, playing the same days as Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and others.

“It definitely was on my dream board when I first started,” said Cecil, speaking to the News Bulletin from California.

She was actually slated to perform at Coachella two years ago before the pandemic postponed that opportunity. Now, live music is back, organizers honoured their commitment and Cecil will be playing the festival’s Sahara tent. She acknowledged that she’ll be one of the early acts and doesn’t know what the turnout will be like to hear her.

“But nevertheless, I’m super grateful and I know there’ll be more years to come and I’m super excited for this start – my Coachella debut,” she said.

She’s actually attended the festival before and said she loves it, and the way it brings together so many different kinds of music.

“Usually when I go to a festival like this, most of the time I’m just focusing on my show, but this time, I’m definitely going to be taking it in and definitely going to go every day,” Cecil said.

Even though she had to wait longer than expected to make it to the stage at the festival, she said it seems like the right timing, as she’s even more excited about the music she can share with audiences this time around. She kept busy making music during the pandemic, and said retreats at Airbnbs in Nanoose Bay and Qualicum Beach allowed her to connect with nature and herself “and it was the most creative time of my life.”

She said her style of music hasn’t changed, but she feels like she’s able to express it the way she’s always wanted.

“How do I explain it? I have a nearly finished product now. I was able to create my story, with having all of this time off, to start performing the actual vision that I’ve held onto since I started,” she said.

Cecil recently played the Ultra Music Festival in Miami and said it’s been “the best feeling” to return to connecting with audiences. People are appreciative that live shows are happening again and Cecil said performers can feel it from the stage.

“I feel like I’m not even the only one performing when I’m in a crowd. I’m feeding off of other people’s energy to create another type of energy. It’s an energy that transfers,” she said.

WHAT’S ON … Soon after playing Coachella, Whipped Cream plans to drop new music later this month. To listen to her music, including her most recent singles Cry, Hold Up and Light of Mine, search for Whipped Cream at http://spotify.com.

