Singer/ songwriter Lindsay Elzinga’s song, ‘Colours’, has been chosen as the official theme song for the 2018 BC Summer Games. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Local singer/songwriter Lindsay Elzinga has brought a new voice to the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games.

After months of hard work and inspiration, she has written and recorded the official song of the Games.

“We are so excited to have our own local talent produce this incredible song,” Jen Woike, president of the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games team, said.

“Lindsay will be performing this original song at the opening ceremonies and other events over the coming months.”

Elzinga, who describes her song as “country-influenced,” is thrilled about her song being chosen.

“Writing this song was putting into words how I feel about this community, and how much the Cowichan Valley has done for me,” Elzinga said, when she sang her composition. “I’m very lucky to have grown up here and I’m so grateful to be given the chance to give back.

“I’ve been in and around Lake Cowichan and Duncan. Jen Woike approached me, and asked about me submitting a song.”

Singer/songwriters sent in their best ideas.

“And they liked mine. It’s about making the colours of your mind come to life.”

Elzinga is now part of a talented and growing group that have penned songs for the Games.

“It has become a tradition of the BC Games to have a song written and performed by a local songwriter,” explains Woike.

“We wanted to continue that tradition in the Cowichan, providing a local voice to this provincial event.”

The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games will take place at 27 venues throughout the Cowichan region from July 19-22.

More than 3,500 athletes, coaches and officials will take part in these Games, with the average competitor being 14 years old. For more information about the BC Games visit www.bcgames.org.

 

Singer/ songwriter Lindsay Elzinga’s song, Colours, has been chosen as the official theme song for BC Summer Games 2018. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Previous story
Oak Bay’s new music fest returns next weekend

Just Posted

VIC HIGH: City could lend expertise to district on heritage upgrades, councillor says

National Trust places historic high school on Canada’s Top 10 Endangered Places list

Lagoon artist crafts work for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation fundraiser

Auction for Steller’s Jay artwork ends June 3

Malahat closure snarls traffic

Traffic moving slowly on detour options, surrounding areas

Two people injured in crash on Malahat

Crews have stopped the fuel truck leak but Trans-Canada Highway remains closed

Oak Bay dad pens letter urging overhaul of youth health laws after son’s fatal overdose

One month after their teen son died of an accidental overdose, a… Continue reading

Film Review: On Chesil Beach

Saoirse Ronan continues to shine in adaptation Ian McEwan novel about young newlyweds on their wedding day

Looming tax changes could bring pay hike for Saanich councillors

Will Saanich council raise remuneration rates? That is one of the looming… Continue reading

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Special Olympic bowlers strike gold

Athletes from Saanich and Esquimalt reach podium at Special Olympics Canada Bowling Championships

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Most Read

  • Oak Bay’s new music fest returns next weekend

    All festival concerts take place on June 2 and 3 at St. Mary’s Anglican Church

  • Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

    ‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games