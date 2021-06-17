Tools of the trade at the 2019 Vancouver Island MusicFest. Photo by Terry Farrell

Tools of the trade at the 2019 Vancouver Island MusicFest. Photo by Terry Farrell

Vancouver Island MusicFest goes virtual for 2021

Black Press to stream 25 hours of programming July 9-11

Vancouver Island MusicFest – The Virtual Edition, returns July 9 – 11, 2021.

Black Press will be livestreaming 25 hours of programming videotaped on location throughout the Comox Valley. Performances were recorded on site at Comox Lake, 40 Knots Winery, Crown Isle Golf and Country Club, to name a few.

“While this may not be the MusicFest people have experienced, it has all the heart that they have come to expect from this Festival,” says artistic director and executive producer, Doug Cox.

This edition of VI MusicFest features special musical sessions including Island Blues, with David Vest, Shawn Hall (The Harpoonist), Angel Forrest and Denis Columbus, Rick May, Doug Cox and Phil Whipper.

The Austin Songwriters Session curated BettySoo and features Diana Burgess, Bill Kirchen, Curtis McMurtry and Bonnie Whitmore.

“My hope is that the audience that has come to love what they get from MusicFest in person will be able to experience a little taste of that magic during our set filmed in Austin, Texas!” said BettySoo.

Another performance that will prove to be as important as it is entertaining has been curated by Leonard Sumner and features Evan Redsky, Silla & Rise, Fawn Wood, Wayne C. Lewis and Caley Watts.

“Leonard is one of the most important, vital new voices of the First Nations roots music scene in Canada,” said Cox.

When Cox decided to go ‘virtual’ with MusicFest 2021 he set his sights on filling the schedule with top Canadian talent including many from Vancouver Island and the Comox Valley.

“MusicFest has created an opportunity for everyone to get a front-row seat and to have time to take in the entire festival without having to pick and choose from a full roster of great music,” said Comox Valley performer Judy Wing. “We are excited and grateful to be among the local flavours in this year’s virtual lineup.”

There is much more on the VI MusicFest, The Virtual Edition schedule including a behind-the-scenes tour with Muscle Shoals and a remarkable presentation “Postcards From Scotland” showcasing the music and iconic locations of that magical land.

Black Press will be rolling out features on the sights and sounds of MusicFest until the weekend of the event.

For broadcast times, performers and information on how to be a part of our virtual audience go to www.islandmusicfest.com

ALSO: B.C. officials set to announce more support for tourism sector hit hard by pandemic

Comox ValleyLive musicVancouver Island MusicFest

Previous story
Victoria ticket sales begin Friday for live July Talk concert

Just Posted

Greater father involvement in the home leads to improved childhood development and increased marital satisfaction, says expert. (Black Press Media file photo)
University of Victoria researcher finds lack of father involvement a drag on gender equality

Working women still taking on most child and household duties in Canada

Emergency health services treated a person after they were blocking traffic at the intersection of Fort and Douglas Streets on June 17. (Evert Lindquist/ News Staff)
Victoria intersection traffic returns to normal after protester blocked roadway

A person in a motorized wheelchair was blocking the intersection at Fort and Douglas Streets

New COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island by local health area for the week of June 6-12. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
New COVID-19 cases up on Island, but health officials say trends going right way

There were 22 new COVID-19 cases in Greater Victoria last week after just four the week before

With local high schoolers unable to have a traditional graduation ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions, Amica Douglas House celebrated the momentous occasion of eight of their dining room servers. (Courtesy Amica Douglas House)
8 Greater Victoria teens don fancy dresses, celebrate grad with seniors

With celebrations nixed, Amica Douglas House hosts event for its serving staff

Eric White’s roadside farm stand in Metchosin sits stocked with produce. (Photo courtesy of Eric White)
Fledgling Metchosin farmer frustrated by thefts from stand

Eric White said every dollar made at the roadside helps sustain his farm

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: When was the last time you visited the mainland?

The films are again lighting the screens at local theatres, the wine… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

The Co-op gas station at Whiskey Creek is burning after a camper van exploded while refueling just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Exploding camper van torches Highway 4 gas station between Qualicum Beach and Port Alberni

Highway traffic blocked after Whiskey Creek gas station erupts into flames

Helen Austin performing with Trent Freeman at the 2018 Vancouver Island MusicFest. Austin is one of the many performers listed for the 2021 event.
Vancouver Island MusicFest goes virtual for 2021

Black Press to stream 25 hours of programming July 9-11

FILE – A science class at L.A. Matheson Secondary in Surrey, B.C. on March 12, 2021. (Lauren Collins/Surrey Now Leader)
Teachers’ union wants more COVID transmission data as B.C. prepares for back-to-school

BCTF says that details will be important as province works on plan for September

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan, May 25, 2021, including larger gatherings and a possible easing of mandatory masks on July 1. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. records 120 new COVID-19 cases, second vaccines accelerating

Lower Pfizer deliveries for early July, Moderna shipments up

A Heffley Creek peacock caught not one - but two - lifts on a logging truck this month. (Photo submitted)
Heffley Creek-area peacock hops logging trucks in search of love

Peacock hitched two lifts in the past month

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the patients likely acquired the virus in the hospital

Most Read