The second season of ‘Yukon Harvest’ will debut on APTN on May 9. It is produced by Duncan’s Rogue River Films Inc. (submitted)

Vancouver Island produced Yukon Harvest series enters second season

13-episode APTN documentary series chronicles the adventures of Indigenous guides and hunters

Duncan’s Rogue River Films Inc. is celebrating the second season of one of their productions, Yukon Harvest.

The program will debut on APTN in English on June 10 and in Northern Tutchone on June 5.

The Canadian Screen Awards-nominated, 13-episode documentary series chronicles the adventures of Indigenous guides and hunters as they journey into the remote wilds to connect with the land, share in culture, find personal healing, and give back to the community.

Season two continues the adventures of the hunters and guides from season one now following them back into their own communities across the country.

“Filmed across Canada, Yukon Harvest highlights the beauty of the country while capturing real life stories of families, communities, connection and tradition, following real people and their emotional journeys,” said a press release for the second season.

Filming locations include Kamloops (aka T’kemlúps) and Fort St-John in B.C., Whitehorse, Mayo, Dawson City, Stewart Crossing and the Yukon wilds in the Yukon, the Northwest Territories wilds and Winnipeg and Bloodvein in Manitoba.

See www.yukonharvest.com for more information.

READ MORE: Mill Bay brothers uncover rare auto gems in second season of ‘Lost Car Rescue’

local business

Queer 'satirical wrestling' show body slams its way to Victoria

The second annual Awakening Chinatown Festival takes place in Victoria's Chinatown Sunday, May 28.
Awakening Chinatown Festival weaves history into the future of Victoria's downtown

A carnival ride soars above the crowds during the 2022 Esquimalt Buccaneer Days.
Wakey, wakey, Buccaneer Days is back in Esquimalt

The 2023 VIATEC Foundation Food Bank Challenge runs until June 2.
Victoria tech community rallies for food bank hit by fire

Emergency crews tend to a fuel spill on the Pat Bay Highway at Beacon Avenue in Sidney on May 11.
Crews mopping up 'significant fuel spill' on Pat Bay Highway in Sidney

