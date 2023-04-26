Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado has advanced to the semifinals of ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ and will next appear on an episode May 9, when viewers can cast votes for their favourite acts. (Canada’s Got Talent photo)

Vancouver Island singer selected to advance to semifinals of ‘Canada’s Got Talent’

Raymond Salgado will appear on an episode May 9 when viewers can cast votes

Lantzville’s Raymond Salgado will grace television screens once more as a semifinalist for Canada’s Got Talent.

Yesterday, the reality talent show’s judges, Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall and Trish Stratus, selected the acts to move on in the national competition.

Salgado first appeared on April 11 and impressed all four judges with his rendition of Bryan Adams’s Heaven, earning him ‘yeses’ across the board.

The 24-year-old singer is one of three performers from B.C., and only one of two Vancouver Islanders, who get to return to the OLG Stage at the Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls. In the coming weeks, he will be pitted against 18 other acts, ranging from dance crews and musical performers to magicians, a dog trainer and ventriloquist.

According to a social media post from the singer, he will next appear on Canada’s Got Talent on Tuesday, May 9, at 8 p.m., when viewers can cast their votes for their favourite acts.

In his post, Salgado thanked all of those who have supported his journey so far and said this is “just the beginning to many amazing things.”

Further information on the show and semifinalists can be found at www.citytv.com.


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
