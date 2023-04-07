Vancouver Island singer to showcase his vocal chops on ‘Canada’s Got Talent’

Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado will appear on ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ on April 11. (Canada’s Got Talent photo)

A Lantzville singer can be caught on TV once again this month during the airing of a national reality talent show.

Raymond Salgado, 24, will sing for Canada’s Got Talent judges Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Kardinal Offishall and Trish Stratus on the April 11 episode of the CityTV reality show to see if he’s got what it takes. The revived series’ second season, which started airing late March, held auditions at the OLG Stage in the Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort last fall.

Salgado said the overall experience was a “whirlwind of emotions” and a different experience from his previous TV appearances, having performed on The Launch in 2018 and auditioned for a recent season of American Idol.

With each appearance, however, Salgado said he was happy to showcase his talent and views the learning experiences as opportunities for redirection.

“Music became my best friend when I felt lonely in high school … It really gave me a gateway on speaking my truth as a person,” he said. “I’ve struggled with finding myself and trying to fit in into society. And music has given me the opportunity to be and do courageous things.”

Salgado, who’s been singing since he was 11 years old, has performed with Lauren Spencer-Smith and also sang the national anthem at a Vancouver Canucks’ game at Rogers Arena in 2021. He was skeptical at the start of his Canada’s Got Talent journey because of past rejection.

“Whether that was with music, or just my life in general … I’ve always felt rejected left and right, like when it came to my sexuality,” he said, adding that music has always been a catalyst where the best of him shines through. His supporters, such as manager and friend Matt Dunae, also known as rapper Sirreal, have always encouraged him to keep going.

Although Salgado couldn’t speak just yet on the outcome of his latest television appearance, he plans on making original music this year. His latest single ‘If I’m Being Honest’ will be available on major streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Spotify on April 28.

Much of his already-released music is about figuring out who he is, the singer said.

“Also, just allowing myself to be vulnerable. Because as a child and preteen, when it comes to emotions and mental health – that wasn’t really touched upon or encouraged around my time … Especially when it comes to toxic masculinity.”

Salgado’s talents can also be enjoyed on his TikTok account, which has 1.1 million followers, under the username @theraymondsalgado.

He will appear on the fourth episode of this season’s Canada’s Got Talent on Tuesday, April 11, airing on CityTV at 8 p.m. The episode can also be viewed online at www.citytv.com or via the CityTV app.

The singer also said to look out for other Vancouver Island talents this season as well.

