Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform as a musical guest on <em>The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon</em> on Wednesday, June 29. (Laurie Ann Smith/Millenium Media photo)

Nanaimo singer Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform as a musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 29. (Laurie Ann Smith/Millenium Media photo)

Vancouver Island teen singing sensation to appear on ‘The Tonight Show’ this week

Lauren Spencer-Smith to perform as musical guest on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night talk show June 29

Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith is scheduled to be on the Tonight Show this week.

The 18-year-old teen singer songwriter is being promoted as the musical guest on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, June 29.

“What a dream,” Spencer-Smith posted on Instagram.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin on the Netflix TV series Stranger Things, will also appear as a guest on the late-night talk show.

Earlier this month, Spencer-Smith also performed at the Summertime Ball, held by the radio station Capital, in London, England, on June 12.

READ MORE: Nanaimo’s Lauren Spencer-Smith sings at Wembley Stadium


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Entertainment

Previous story
PODCAST: Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses COVID-19 and what’s next for B.C.

Just Posted

Local dignitaries the ribbon for the opening of the new Sooke sports box facility on Phillips Road. (Charlotte Baye Pearson - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke opens doors to $1.3-million multi-sport box

Dorothy bound for Salt Spring Island in 1910. (Photo submitted)
125-year-old sailboat being ferried from Gabriola Island to its new home berth

The Brookes Westshore 2022 graduating class. (Brookes Westshore/Facebook)
10 scholarships coming for Ukrainian students to finish high school in Colwood

Marco Bustos and Jamar Dixon try and head the ball home against Halifax Wanderers in Canadian Premier League action on June 25 at Starlight Stadium in Langford. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)
Pacific FC’s form continues to slide in loss to Halifax