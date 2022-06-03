Veselka dancers bring Ukrainian culture to Victoria stage

Dance ensemble adapts children’s story Lesia and the Giant Cherry at McPherson Playhouse June 12

Dancers celebrate 50 years of Ukrainian dance with a folk ballet at McPherson Theatre June 12. (Courtesy Veselka Dancers)

An ensemble cast of Veselka dancers celebrate 50 years of Ukrainian dance on stage in Victoria.

Veselka has been a vibrant part of Victoria’s arts and culture community since 1971 and continues to dance and perform – sharing a love for Ukrainian dance. This month, the dancers bring the adventure of Roald Dahl’s children’s story Lesia and the Giant Cherry to the Victoria stage.

Lesia, forced to live with her evil aunts, stumbles upon a giant enchanted cherry filled with enormous bugs. Lesia and the bugs dance, causing the cherry’s stem to break and tumble into the Black Sea. Thus, begins Lesia’s and the bugs’ adventure as they set sail to Lviv.

The folk ballet is on stage at McPherson Playhouse June 12 at 2 p.m. Visit rmts.bc.ca for tickets.

