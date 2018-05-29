John Mellencamp plays Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Nov. 12 as part of 20 newly announced tour dates across Canada. Photo contributed

Veteran rocker Mellencamp to play Victoria this fall

The man formerly known as John Cougar hit Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Nov. 12

New Canadian dates, including a Nov. 12 concert at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, were announced today for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Mellencamp.

The Bloomington, Ind. rocker and hitmaker brings his Sad Clowns and Hillbillies tour to town as part of a fall 20-date tour through Canada that begins in Moncton, NB and ends with stops in Victoria and Abbotsford, on Nov. 14.

General public ticket sales begin Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m. local time, but VIP pre-sale tickets are up for grabs starting tomorrow (May 30) at 10 a.m. Further ticketing details and other information can be found at Mellencamp.com.

Live shows on the U.S. portion of the Sad Clowns and Hillbillies tour have attracted critical acclaim, with the Hollywood Reporter calling it a “triumphant, career-spanning show,” while the Boston Globe wrote of Mellencamp, a “superb performance … still full of fiery defiance.”

editor@mondaymag.com

Previous story
Performing Arts Provincial Festival comes to UVic

Just Posted

What it’s like to hit a cop: reality-based training with the Victoria Police

Lessons in how to react to stressful scenarios and when to use pepper spray, batons and guns

Community Conversations on Mental Health

Oak Bay panel discussion addresses youth mental health and addiction

Dog alerts man to early morning fire in Central Saanich

Fire chief reminds people to extinguish smoking materials

Elizabeth May: Pipeline will cost taxpayers billions more

Federal Green Party Leader says pipeline purchase is another broken Liberal promise

Trans Mountain court action continues, John Horgan says

Federal takeover doesn’t change oil spill risk to B.C. coast

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Veteran rocker Mellencamp to play Victoria this fall

The man formerly known as John Cougar hit Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Nov. 12

‘Seller’ posts Trans Mountain pipeline on Craigslist

‘For sale: one pipeline project, in fair condition,’ user writes in jest

Scientists call for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

SpaceX, a private American company founded by Elon Musk, has goal to send cargo to Mars in 2022

How will Ottawa finish a pipeline Kinder Morgan couldn’t?

Questions raised after federal government agrees to buy Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

Backyard fire-pit tragedy takes life of 13-year-old girl

B.C.’s Grace Peerless dies of complications from burns to upper body

F1 driver files police complaint against Montreal woman

Kimi Raikkonen is alleging extortion and harassment by a woman who claims he grabbed her breast

Canadian whistler-blower says he did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

Chris Wylie says his work for the bureau had nothing to do with the micro-targeting and psychoanalysis of voters

Canadian hacker sentenced to 5 years for major Yahoo security breach

American investigators say Karim Baratov unwittingly worked for Russian spies

Most Read

  • Veteran rocker Mellencamp to play Victoria this fall

    The man formerly known as John Cougar hit Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Nov. 12