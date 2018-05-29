Veteran rocker Mellencamp to play Victoria this fall

The man formerly known as John Cougar hit Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Nov. 12

New Canadian dates, including a Nov. 12 concert at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, were announced today for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member John Mellencamp.

The Bloomington, Ind. rocker and hitmaker brings his Sad Clowns and Hillbillies tour to town as part of a fall 20-date tour through Canada that begins in Moncton, NB and ends with stops in Victoria and Abbotsford, on Nov. 14.

General public ticket sales begin Friday, June 1 at 10 a.m. local time, but VIP pre-sale tickets are up for grabs starting tomorrow (May 30) at 10 a.m. Further ticketing details and other information can be found at Mellencamp.com.

Live shows on the U.S. portion of the Sad Clowns and Hillbillies tour have attracted critical acclaim, with the Hollywood Reporter calling it a “triumphant, career-spanning show,” while the Boston Globe wrote of Mellencamp, a “superb performance … still full of fiery defiance.”

