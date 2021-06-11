Dancer Daisy Breuer performs the binasuan folk dance at this year’s virtual Mabuhay Filipino Arts and Culture Festival. (Courtesy of the VFCA)

Victoria association holding virtual festival for Filipino Heritage Month

Events include six days of performances and take-out food

The Victoria Filipino-Canadian Association is holding a week of virtual performances for Filipino Heritage Month.

The VFCA will be holding its annual Mabuhay Filipino Arts and Culture Festival virtually this June. Videos of the virtual performances will be released online between June 12 and 16.

Performances will include dance, song, spoken word, poetry and interviews with local Filipino visual artists and community members. Dances will feature award-winning Sampaguita dancers.

Authentic Philippine dishes, sides and desserts will also be sold for pick-up on Sunday, June 13, with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options available.

ALSO READ: Community centre, 220 affordable housing units planned for Victoria-owned downtown land

As in previous years, the festival will include guest performers from other cultures in celebration of multiculturalism.

The event is organized by Bayanihan Community Centre, the Victoria Filipino Canadian Seniors Association and the Victoria Filipino Canadian Caregivers Association.

Take-out food orders can be picked up at the Bayanihan Community Centre on Sunday between 3:30 and 6:30 pm. Online ordering is open until Friday and can be done at tinyurl.com/order-takeout.

For more information, including a menu and event details, go to thevfca.com.

