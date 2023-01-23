Victoria Beer Week returns in May with new events celebrating craft beer

Almost 50 B.C. breweries will take part in the celebration

Victoria Beer Week will have over a dozen new beers to try on opening night. (Courtesy Victoria Beer Society)

The countdown to lift off is on.

A little more than 100 days away, Victoria Beer Week returns May 5 to 13.

Now in its ninth year, the Victoria Beer Society festival celebrates B.C. craft breweries in unique settings across Greater Victoria. Event organizers said in a press release that this year’s lineup has a “mix of new events and fan favourites for a total of six killer events over the week.” Close to 50 breweries are participating.

“There will be space decorations. We’re hoping to get attendees to dress up. We’re going to do some fun photo-ops as well,” said Rebecca Craig, Victoria Beer Week event producer.

The week will start with the space-themed ‘Lift Off’ event at Market Square. Known to sell out, this event will see the launch of over a dozen new beers. The finale, Touchdown, also space-themed, will be inside the Victoria Press Building, on Saturday (May 13). Touchdown will recap fan-favourite beers from the week alongside welcoming new experimental beers and seltzers.

Craig has a feeling the experimental beverages will be a hit. “I think we’re seeing that a lot in consumer trends, specifically in trends for beers.”

New events this year include ‘Down Unda,’ featuring southern hemisphere hops and New Zealand pilsners alongside Saltchuck Pie Company at Esquimalt Park Gorge Pavilion; and ‘Sour Power,’ a ‘70s-themed sour beer disco party headlined by Tight Hair.

‘Dubbel Down’ returns with Belgian-inspired beers and cuisine at the Victoria Public Market on May 12. The popular beer and pizza night is also back, hosted at Driftwood Brewery in partnership with local vendor Bicycle Pizza for a multi-course pairing.

Friday’s at the Station, a pop-up beer garden series, will begin that week and continue every Friday for the rest of the spring and summer at Langford Station.

“Beer Week is a fun way for people to try new beers, get into the craft beer scene, and have a fun time with friends,” Craig added.

Early bird discounted tickets for Victoria Beer Society members will go on sale on Feb. 10. General tickets for the public, which will range from $30 to $50, will go on sale March 17.

More information can be found in the weeks to come at victoriabeersociety.com.

