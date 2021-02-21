The original artwork created by local artist Emily Thiessen, is featured as the Commercial Alley’s eighth installation. (City of Victoria) The original artwork created by local artist Emily Thiessen, is featured as the Commercial Alley’s eighth installation. (City of Victoria)

Victoria calls for artists to fill Commercial Alley gallery

Competition open to artists in the Capital Regional District

Victoria seeks its next artist to fill a downtown alley gallery.

The outdoor gallery showcases temporary installations by local artists to add colour and vitality to the area.

Tucked between the 500-block of Yates Street and Bastion Square, Commercial Alley was established in 2014 to add vitality while retaining use by local businesses.

The City of Victoria public art initiative provides a place for local artists with prior installations featuring original artwork by Other (a.k.a. Troy Lovegates), Roy Green, Liz P. Dempsey, Daniel Ellingsen, Kai Choufour, Austin Clay Willis and Fern Long.

The city is seeking its ninth installation works for an artist or team to showcase work for one year starting in August.

The competition is open to artists in the Capital Regional District including the Gulf Islands with visual and multi-media disciplines accepted. The proposed artwork is to be presented as a series of four 1.2 metre by 2.4 metre panels and the artist can cut and reshape the panels within structural limitations.

The deadline for submission is March 1 at 4 p.m. by email to culture@victoria.ca.

Interested candidates can ask questions during an online information session Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. To register, email culture@victoria.ca. For submission guidelines visit victoria.ca/artopportunities.

 

Arts

The original artwork created by local artist Emily Thiessen, is featured as the Commercial Alley's eighth installation. (City of Victoria)
Most Read